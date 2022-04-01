Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $144.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.27.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

