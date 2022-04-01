Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.86.

NYSE SIG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. 18,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $4,237,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

