SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.45

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock worth $1,793,081. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

