Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Up 44.4%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 44.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 933,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,517% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Get Silverton Metals alerts:

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.