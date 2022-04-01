Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Up 44.4%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 44.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 933,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,517% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
