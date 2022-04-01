Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $13.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.96. 6,267,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

