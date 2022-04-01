Simmons Bank Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $214.33. 648,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,750. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.