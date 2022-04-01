Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

