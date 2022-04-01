SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.10. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,580. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.