Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.