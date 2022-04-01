Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.20. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 19,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc provides secure, real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

