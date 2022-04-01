SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 779.16 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

