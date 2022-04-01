Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

