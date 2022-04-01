Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,280 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.21% of Snap-on worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

