SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%.

TLMD stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 1,890.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 44.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period.

TLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

