Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

