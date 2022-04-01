Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SQM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. 1,716,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

