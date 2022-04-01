SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.36.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.37. 15,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

