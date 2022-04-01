SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $359.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $297.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.