Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 354,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,659. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

