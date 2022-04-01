SomaLogic Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SomaLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SomaLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

SLGC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

