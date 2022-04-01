Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

