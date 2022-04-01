Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 6,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,542. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.