Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.