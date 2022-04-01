Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

LUV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 300,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

