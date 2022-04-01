Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.
LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.
LUV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 300,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
