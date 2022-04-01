S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $351.58 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

