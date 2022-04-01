SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,594. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

