SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

SGRP stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

