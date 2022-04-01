SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRPGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

SGRP stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

See Also

Earnings History for SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.