Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Shares Up 2.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

