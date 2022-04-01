Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Shares Up 2.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.
Spark Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)
