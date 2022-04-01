Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$12.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDE. Cormark increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

