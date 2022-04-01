SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.29. 1,751,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

