SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.29. 1,751,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.