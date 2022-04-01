SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,098,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

FEZ opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

