SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,343,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 50,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

