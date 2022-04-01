SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. 13,032,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,580,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

