SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 108,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,550. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

