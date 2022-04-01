Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00210621 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00426078 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

