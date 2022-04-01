Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Critical Analysis

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -454.11% -69.84% -56.38% Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14%

Risk & Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 549.43%. Ensysce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 30.14 -$78.28 million ($2.67) -3.26 Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Ensysce Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

