Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

