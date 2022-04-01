Splintershards Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003795 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009508 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 655,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 595,248,695 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

