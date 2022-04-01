Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

