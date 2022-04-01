Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

