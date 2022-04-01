Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SFM stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

