Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $405,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.44 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

