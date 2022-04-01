Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.55 ($1.16), with a volume of 685260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.50. The firm has a market cap of £351.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

