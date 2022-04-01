Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.20.

SWK opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

