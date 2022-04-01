Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 535,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.