Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,429,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

