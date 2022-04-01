State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 8,392 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $181.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

