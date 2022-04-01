State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $346.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

