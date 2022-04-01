State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.48 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

