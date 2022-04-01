State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $64.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.